Authorities searching for missing 40-year-old man last seen in Elsa area
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen in the Elsa area.
Jim Sisol Rodriguez, 40, was last seen May 23.
He’s described as a white male who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cap and black bandana around his neck.
The sheriff’s office says Rodriguez’s vehicle has been recovered and is under investigation.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to call 956-383-8114.
