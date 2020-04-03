Authorities see spike in domestic violence reports under Hidalgo County emergency order
EDINBURG – The stress of the coronavirus pandemic and more time at home is making domestic violence rates soar in Hidalgo County.
Sheriff Eddie Guerra says his office has seen a 55% increase in calls. He said even with stay-at-home orders in place, victims can still file for protective orders against an abuser.
Guerra says with more deputies and officers on the roads, response times should be lower.
Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence in Hidalgo County can call its crime victim’s hotline at 956-292-7613.
Watch the video above for the further details.
