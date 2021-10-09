Authorities seeking help in identifying robbery suspect
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say robbed a drive-thru convenience store in rural Mission.
Deputies say a man armed with a kitchen knife and wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants walked into the Service Express Drive Thru off 5-Mile Line Road Thursday night and demanded money from a cashier.
Those with information on the suspect’s identity are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department at 383-8114.
