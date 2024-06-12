Authorities Work to Recreate Crime Scene in El Paso Shooting
EL PASO, TEXAS - The parking lot at Walmart remains as it was two days ago.
Police and FBI investigators are working to recreate the crime scene.
The suspect remains in custody and authorities have confirmed two more poeple have died, raising the death toll to 22.
The FBI says they’re confident there was no second shooter.
KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez and photojournalist Daniel Galvan traveled to El Paso and have all the details.
Watch the video above for the full report.
