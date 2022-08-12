Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party.
Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country.
The event will take place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 1002 E. Expressway 83.
