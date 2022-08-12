Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco

A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party.

Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country.

“It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They do not need to show proof of residency or anything because we’ve had people from Mexico contacting us, as well. So, whoever would like to come, they are more than welcome.”

The event will take place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 1002 E. Expressway 83.