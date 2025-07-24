Back-To-School Expo held for Valley students at Bert Ogden Arena

The RGV Vipers helped Rio Grande Valley students get ready for the new school year through a partnership with Driscoll Health.

A Back-To-School Expo was held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Attendees got free items like backpacks and school supplies. They also had medical services.

"Vaccinations are needed for families to go to school, and sometimes that's a barrier," Driscoll Health Plan Alfred Molina said. "Our main thing is to help children get what they need to go back to school."

Physicals were also available for student athletes.