BBB warns of scammers pretending to be Medicare workers during open enrollment period

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of scammers using the open enrollment period to grab personal information.

Scams are coming by phone, mail and email during the open enrollment period for insurance coverage, according to the BBB.

Scammers will call and pretend to be a Medicare worker offering lower cost plans, and will even send forms designed to look like official government applications.

“If you do receive anything in the mail, be very careful with that too,” BBB of South Texas President Hilda Martinez said. “You need to find out if it's actually the government agency for Medicare. So if there is a phone number or if there is an address, give us a call first with that information."

The government will not reach out to you first, Martinez added.