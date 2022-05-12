Bees saved during hive removal in Combes

A problematic bee spot in the city of Combes now has a new home.

It comes with the help of the American Honey Bee Protection Agency.

The CEO known as the ‘Bee Czar’ is on a mission to make those rescues happen across the state, including in the Rio Grande Valley.

"What I do is, I go places where honeybees are unwanted and bring them to places where they’re wanted,” said Walter Schumacher, CEO of the American Honey Bee Protection Agency.

Schumacher’s skills were put to the test when he got a got a call from the city of Combes.

“There was some irrigation people working on the ditch and they found these amount of bees and they were kind of panicked,“ said Combes Mauor Marco Sanchez.

The original plan of cutting the bees out of the pipe didn’t work out, but with the help of a chain and city employees, it soon made the mile-journey to a new home.

That new home is the site of the American Honey Bee Protection Agency’s new distribution site.

The bees will eventually be apart of a new effort bringing both honey and education to the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re a perfect fit," Schumacher said. "Cause where do bees keep their honey? Here in Combes.”

For those who do need help with a bee problem, you’re asked to fill out the form on the protection agency’s website.

For emergencies, you’re asked to call 512-914-0123.