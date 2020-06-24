Behavioral specialist advises parents to check-in on children’s social media activity following McAllen teen’s sexual assault, kidnapping

Police say they drove about 700 miles from Louisiana to McAllen to pick up a 13-year-old girl. Brandon Galvez and Jose Serrano are now charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez says the kidnapping started virtually. The teen and Galvez met on Snapchat. The chief says the girl believed she was going to Mexico, instead the car was heading north.

Border Patrol at the Falfurrias checkpoint intercepted after agents’ intuition felt something wasn’t right. Rodriguez said between the time of leaving the girl’s home and arriving to the checkpoint, she has already been sexually assaulted.

The incident is prompting urgency for parents to step their vigilance on their children’s social media activity. Linda Cantu, director of South Texas Behavioral Health Center, says guardians need to look at warning signs.

Watch the video above for the full report.