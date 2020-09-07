Bert Ogden Arena hosts Hurricane Laura relief drive

The Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a Hurricane Laura relief drive, collecting canned food, beverages and baby supplies for people affected by the storm.

Anyone may donate items at the Bert Odgen Arena, 4900 I-69C in Edinburg.

The relief drive is accepting diapers, baby wipes, powdered milk, nonperishable baby formula, canned fruits and vegetables, and Gatorade-type beverages.

Donors may drop off items from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The relief drive started on Sept. 5 and will end Sept. 12.

For more information, visit the Bert Ogden Arena Facebook page.