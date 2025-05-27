Biblioteca de Rio Grande City organiza Comic Con
La Biblioteca Pública organiza su propio Comic Con disponible para toda la comunidad.
El evento incluye a cosplayers, autores, ilustradores locales, artistas y más.
Invitadas:
-Valeria de Anda, especialista en Relaciones Públicas.
-Norma Fultz, directora de la Biblioteca Pública.
Fecha: 30 de mayo de 2025.
Ubicación: RGC Comic Con, CDA Event Center.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
