Biblioteca de Rio Grande City organiza Comic Con

4 hours 14 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 3:11 PM May 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La Biblioteca Pública organiza su propio Comic Con disponible para toda la comunidad. 

El evento incluye a cosplayers, autores, ilustradores locales, artistas y más. 

Invitadas:

-Valeria de Anda, especialista en Relaciones Públicas.

-Norma Fultz, directora de la Biblioteca Pública.

Fecha: 30 de mayo de 2025. 

Ubicación: RGC Comic Con, CDA Event Center. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

