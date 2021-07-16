Bicyclist Hit By Vehicle On Mercedes Road

MERCEDES - A bicyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

It happened near Mile 2 East.

Police say the 19-year-old cyclist was riding in a dark area at the time.

The driver did stop to render aid, and is not facing charges at this time.

One woman who lives in the area says it's happened before.

"There a lot that's been happening on this road. The road is very narrow, real dark at night, you can't see too much," says Julianne Moore.

KRGV's Frank McCaffrey spoke with the Mercedes Police Chief about the issues.

Watch the video above for the full story.