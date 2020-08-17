Bielak expected to start as Houston hosts Colorado

By The

Associated Press



Colorado Rockies (13-8, second in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (11-10, second in the NL West)

Houston; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Astros: Brandon Bielak (2-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros went 60-21 on their home field in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The Rockies went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Colorado pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.49.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (right knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.