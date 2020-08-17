Bielak expected to start as Houston hosts Colorado
By The
Associated Press
Colorado Rockies (13-8, second in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (11-10, second in the NL West)
Houston; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Astros: Brandon Bielak (2-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Houston Astros on Monday.
The Astros went 60-21 on their home field in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.
The Rockies went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Colorado pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.49.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (right knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
