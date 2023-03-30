Bill in state senate could challenge public access to beach shoreline

A bill in the Texas Legislature aims to give beachfront homeowners a break if they lose land during a storm, but critics say that may take away your right to walk the beach.

If approved, Senate Bill 434 would give leeway to landowners next time Mother Nature takes a chunk of beachfront land.

That's a concern for some who use the beach.

Stuart Diamond worries Senate Bill 434 could change public access to public beaches.

"You see people walking up and down the beach right now, if they say, hey, I own this, those people are on sand. They couldn't walk, they have to go into the water,'" attorney a Stuart Diamond said.

The bill pertains to the burden of proof between a private landowner and a member of the public.

Diamond says that will become an issue as natural cycles and hurricanes erode and take portions of beachfront, meaning a homeowner could lay claim to where vegetation end sup happening.

Channel 5 News reached out to the bill's author, state Sen. Mayes Middleton, who did not respond to a request for comment.

So far, the bill has been filed and is in the State Senate.

Watch the video above for the full report.