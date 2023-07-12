Biotech company working toward fighting off Alzheimer's

The Rio Grande Valley has a high rate of people who have Alzheimer's and there are several studies looking for ways to fight Alzheimer's.

BioVie Inc is a biotech company based in Nevada and is on the third and final part of their Alzheimer's and dementia study. It focuses on reducing brain inflammation.

BioVie Inc. Chief Social Officer Sara Hoit says their goal is finding a solution for Alzheimer's and dementia. She says the number of people with this disease will double in the next 20 years, which is why finding treatment options is critical right now.

Hoit says the company is taking a different approach to find those treatment options.

"We really have an incredibly promising molecule called NE3107 that focuses on inflammation, neuroinflammation, which is really different from a lot of the other science out there right now," Hoit said.

Hoit says their molecule is a pill that participants in the study take twice a day. She says early data from part two of the studies suggests the molecule NE3107 can reduce brain inflammation and appears to improve memory and brain function.

She says they are hopeful this study will give them answers in the fight against Alzheimer's. The final results from the study are expected to come out by the end of this year.