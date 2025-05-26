Black Honey Coffee Co ofrece variedad de productos de café
Nos visita Sirheem Fuentes, alias "Seems", copropietaria y gerente de Black Honey Coffee Co. una pequeña tienda de café propiedad de dos nativos RGV que proporcionan el sur de Texas con café recién tostado, galletas caseras, y un lugar para construir la comunidad.
1519 S McColl Rd Suite 1, Edinburg, TX 78539
https://www.instagram.com/blackhoneytx/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/blackhoneytx/
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
