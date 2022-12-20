Blanket giveaway hosted by First Baptist Church in Weslaco

The cold weather is here, and many people are struggling to stay warm.

The First Baptist Church in Weslaco will be giving away blankets Tuesday to those who need them.

"Since covid, that's really thrown a wrench into things, but our goal is that people will have a warm place to stay if they need it," Administrative Pastor Raymond Sanchez said. "We found that families really want to stay at home. They really don't want to go out to a shelter in a place that they don't know, and be around people that they don't know."

There is a chance the church could open up as a warming center, but that will not be decided until later this week.

The drive-thru giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and will be a first-come, first-serve.

The church is located at 600 South Kansas Avenue in Weslaco.