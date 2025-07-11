x

Blankets donated to DHR Health cancer patients in Edinburg

Blankets donated to DHR Health cancer patients in Edinburg
4 hours 31 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 6:35 PM July 11, 2025 in News - Local

Bert Ogden Subaru and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society donated blankets to cancer patients at DHR Health in Edinburg on Friday.

They hope the blankets offer support and comfort.

"We hope that our patients, who are receiving active treatment for cancer, do feel that hope and care," DHR Health Oncology Institute Hematology and Medical Oncologist Relindis Azenwi Fru said.

Bert Ogden and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society have been donating blankets to DHR Health for 10 years.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days