Blankets donated to DHR Health cancer patients in Edinburg

Bert Ogden Subaru and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society donated blankets to cancer patients at DHR Health in Edinburg on Friday.

They hope the blankets offer support and comfort.

"We hope that our patients, who are receiving active treatment for cancer, do feel that hope and care," DHR Health Oncology Institute Hematology and Medical Oncologist Relindis Azenwi Fru said.

Bert Ogden and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society have been donating blankets to DHR Health for 10 years.