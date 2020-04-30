Blaze rips through junkyard near Pharr

A blaze ripped through a junkyard near Pharr on Thursday.

The McAllen Fire Department, the Pharr Fire Department, the Alamo Fire Department and the Weslaco Fire Department responded to a blaze Thursday afternoon near the intersection of "I" Road and Military Highway.

The fire created a large, black cloud of smoke, which could be seen from Cameron County.

By about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the fire had been contained, said McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria.

