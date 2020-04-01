Board nominates 3 to be Chicago's next police superintendent

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Police Board has named three finalists for the police superintendent post currently held on an interim basis by former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck. The board on Wednesday submitted Chicago Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, Aurora, Illinois Police Chief Kristen Ziman and former Dallas police chief David Brown to Mayor Lori Lightfoot for consideration. The three finalists were chosen from a pool of 25 applicants. Eleven of them currently in the Chicago Police Department or have experience in the department. The other 14 applicants were from outside of Chicago.

