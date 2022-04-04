Boca Chica Residents Warned to Leave Homes Ahead of SpaceX Launch

BOCA CHICA BEACH- Residents of Boca Chica Village were given notice to vacate their homes before SpaceX's next launch on Monday.

Terry Heaton tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS he was advised by the Cameron County Sheriff's office to leave his home between 4:00 and 4:15 in the afternoon.

"We didn't have to leave the area, we had to get out of the house," Heaton said. "Which did not make any sense at all. Just the fact that we have to leave our domain, does not seem right."

Heaton says the alert he got says the SpaceX vehicle could malfunction.

If that happens, it could create an overpressure event capable of breaking windows.

CHANNEL 5'S Frank McCaffrey spoke to the Cameron County Sheriff about what that warning means.

