Boil water notice in effect for city of Donna
A boil water notice is in effect for the city of Donna, Public Utilities Director Jonas A. Gonzalez said Wednesday afternoon.
The boil water notice comes after a leak at a ground storage tank at the water treatment plant caused the tank to burst. Repairs have already been made.
The city is asking its residents to boil their water until the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has an update on the status water.
The city had previously asked residents to conserve water due to the emergency repair.
