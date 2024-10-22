Bone marrow registry event to be held at UTRGV Edinburg campus

Every three to four minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

Many can be treated and cured with a bone marrow donation.

National Marrow Donor Program Account Manager Leticia Mondragon speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how a bone marrow donation can save a person's life and about their upcoming registry event.

The National Marrow Donor Program will be at the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg to allow people to sign up and become a bone marrow donor from October 22 to October 23.

For more information, scan the QR code in the video above.