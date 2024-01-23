Border Agents Return to Work after Being Shot at in Starr Co.

FRONTON – The Border Patrol agents who were shot at by people from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande are back at work.

Border Patrol gave CHANNEL 5 NEWS access to see the damage of the boat used during the incident.

Two agents were on the boat earlier this month when they were fired upon in the Fronton area.

Spokesman Agent Dustin Araujo says the agents recalled 50 rounds shot at them by people using automatic weapons.

