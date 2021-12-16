Border charities looking to give back to the community
Charities on both sides of the border on Wednesday afternoon received a big gift, which will help them continue giving back to the community.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito food pantry fully stocked thanks to donations
-
Border charities looking to give back to the community
-
Willacy and Hidalgo counties create new emergency communication district
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects in aggravated robbery
-
Edinburg library holds book giveaway for children ahead of holidays