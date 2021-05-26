Border Patrol Agent Accused in Killing of 4 Seeks Release

LAREDO – The attorney for the Laredo Sector Border Patrol agent who authorities said confessed to four homicides is requesting a bond reduction.

Juan David Ortiz’s attorney, Jose Salvador Tellez, submitted a writ of habeas corpus seeking bail reduction on Monday, Oct. 15.

Ortiz is held on a combined $2.5 million bond after authorities said he confessed to killing four people in a span of two weeks.

Telles stated they believe Ortiz’s detention is illegal because confinement and restraint without probable cause is a violation of his constitutional rights. The court document states the bond is excessive, oppressive and beyond what Ortiz can afford to pay.

They also claim the form Ortiz is detained constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Juan David Ortiz, former Laredo Sector Border Patrol intelligence agent accused of four homicides, stated reasons in affidavit for requesting bond reduction hearing. Among those reasons, he's been deprived of clothing. Hearing scheduled Wednesday in Laredo's 111th. pic.twitter.com/ejYDivDkG4 — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) October 15, 2018

Ortiz stated in an affidavit that he had been confined in a padded cell for ten days since Sept. 15 in the Webb County Jail.

He said he had been placed on suicide watch even though there haven’t been any attempts. On Sept. 25, he was moved to an isolation cell without a window and had a steel door instead of bars.

He claims he hasn’t been able to wear clothes in his cell only a green Velcro vest. He also says he’s been deprived of going outdoors and from having access to things like utensils, hygiene products, towels, or wear eyeglasses.

Tellez stated he has requested these conditions be altered, unsuccessfully.

Ortiz is requesting an evidentiary hearing to request he be released based on what he feels is a lack of probable cause. During the hearing, Ortiz expects the state prosecutors to produce documents, evidence, witness lists, and any statement Ortiz made to law enforcement agents and to his attorney before the hearing.

After such hearing, Ortiz is hoping to receive a reasonable bond he can pay to be released from incarceration.

A hearing was granted and is scheduled to take place in Laredo’s 111th Judicial District Court on Oct. 17. There, the state is expected to show cause to continue detaining Ortiz.

Ortiz remains on indefinite leave without pay, as per the agency.