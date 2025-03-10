Border Patrol announces closure of temporary processing facility in Donna

A building once crowded with migrant families and children now sits empty in Donna.

U.S. Border Patrol confirmed to Channel 5 News they are closing their temporary processing facility in Donna. Work has already begun to dismantle it.

The 185,000 square-foot temporary processing facility in Donna opened in Feb. 2021 to help deal with the amount of migrants crossing into the Rio Grande Valley as the McAllen processing center was being renovated.

Border Patrol said the space was still needed after the renovations were completed at the McAllen center.

U.S. Border Patrol said nearly 611,000 people were processed at the facility, including about 223,000 thousand children who crossed the border alone.

At its peak, nearly 700 agents were assigned to the center.

“It was extremely busy, you saw a lot of movement,” Christina Smallwood, a spokesperson for the RGV Border Patrol Sector, said.

With illegal border crossings historically low, migrants are now being sent to other facilities. Border Patrol agents assigned to the center are now going back to patrolling the river, or working out of their assigned stations.

The temporary processing center in Donna was the last one in the RGV Border Patrol Sector. There are still two others in San Diego and El Paso.

