Border Patrol apprehend migrants, smuggling guide in La Joya
Authorities tracked down several migrants who crossed the border illegally.
The Texas Department of Transportation, along with Border Patrol, apprehended the migrants Tuesday morning in La Joya.
They tracked down five migrants and their 17-year-old smuggling guide after they reportedly broke into a house and were hiding int a restroom. A 14 and 16-year-old were among them.
The migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua.
