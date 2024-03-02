x

Border Patrol Apprehends 60 Illegally Crossing into US

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 12:35 PM August 07, 2018 in News

WESLACO – Dozens are accused of crossing the border into the Rio Grande Valley illegally.

Border Patrol says they found the group of 60 people while they were patrolling along the river bank near Hidalgo.

Most were parents with their children.

Seven of the children were unaccompanied.

