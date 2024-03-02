Border Patrol Apprehends 60 Illegally Crossing into US
WESLACO – Dozens are accused of crossing the border into the Rio Grande Valley illegally.
Border Patrol says they found the group of 60 people while they were patrolling along the river bank near Hidalgo.
Most were parents with their children.
Seven of the children were unaccompanied.
