Border Patrol detains 8 people at McAllen stash house

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The McAllen Police Department discovered a stash house on Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol.

Officers requested assistance from Border Patrol on Sunday morning, when they discovered 10 people inside a home, according to the news release.

"The officers discovered 10 subjects inside the residence as well as a firearm. Responding Border Patrol agents determined nine of the subjects at the residence were illegally in the United States and took eight of the them into custody," according to the news release. "One of the illegal aliens was arrested by the McAllen Police Department for the discharge of the firearm. The remaining subject was a juvenile United States citizen."

Border Patrol released photos of people sitting on the floor of a building with their faces blurred. Several appeared to be wearing masks.

The news release didn't specify where, exactly, the stash house was located or the approximate time officers made the discovery beyond "early this morning."

The McAllen Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

Check back for updates.

Correction: Border Patrol originally announced that agents had detained nine people and the 10th person, "a juvenile United States citizen," had been arrested by the McAllen Police Department for discharging a firearm.

Border Patrol later revised the news release to clarify the juvenile was not arrested for discharging a firearm.

"One of the illegal aliens was arrested by the McAllen Police Department for the discharge of the firearm," according to the revised news release from Border Patrol. "The remaining subject was a juvenile United States citizen."