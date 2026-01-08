Bond set for man accused of helping McAllen murder suspect flee to Mexico

Leonel Perez Delgado. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

A 61-year-old man turned himself in to authorities after he was spotted transporting a murder suspect to Mexico, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Leonel Perez Delgado was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Wednesday morning as he attempted to enter the United States, according to a news release. He was arraigned on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution and given a bond of $20,000.

As previously reported, Delgado was identified as the man seen in photos driving Reynaldo Mata-Rios, who police previously identified as the suspect behind the murder of Mission businessman Eddy Betancourt, into Mexico.

Betancourt was found by McAllen police officers at the 800 block of North Ware Road on Dec. 27 unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police previously said Mata-Rios “indicated his intent to surrender” to police, but had not done so. Governor Greg Abbott previously demanded the immediate extradition of Mata-Rios.

Betancourt was the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was also re-appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in April 2023 to serve on the Texas Facilities Commission. A news release from the governor’s office identified Betancourt as the president of R&B General Construction Co. Inc., co-owner and president of National Tire and Wheel, LLC, and a general retail partner manager for E2H Investments.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Mata-Rios is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.