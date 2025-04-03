Border Patrol discusses alleged human smuggling attempt that ended in fatal Edcouch drownings

Border Patrol officials spoke to reporters about the deadly Edcouch canal crash nearly a week after it happened.

On Friday, March 28, a vehicle in Edcouch drove into a canal, killing two people.

The victims were identified as a teenager and an adult woman.

As previously reported, U.S. Customs and Border Protection previously said the incident stemmed from a law enforcement pursuit in a suspected human smuggling incident.

Border Patrol agents approached a vehicle on foot that was suspected of being involved in human smuggling. The vehicle had stopped at a flooded roadway in Edcouch following a Thursday thunderstorm that flooded many areas across the Rio Grande Valley.

As agents approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to cross the flooded road and plunged into a canal.

“We assume the suspect vehicle knew agents had eyes on him, he came up to a road that had pretty heavy water on it ultimately decided to drive the car through a canal that was overflowing with water,” Border Patrol spokesperson Christina Smallwood said.

There were a total of seven individuals in the vehicle, five of whom survived.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier was arrested in connection with the incident.

An 18-year-old man from Roma identified as Vicente Garcia Jr. was also arrested for being involved in the human smuggling attempt.

Both suspects are currently being held in federal custody without a bond. They’re due back in federal court on Friday, April 4.