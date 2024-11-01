Border Patrol finds three children on raft in the Rio Grande near Brownsville

Border Patrol agents near Brownsville found three children floating on a raft in the Rio Grande.

The incident occurred earlier in the week, and agents say two of the children were traveling without a parent. The other child was with their mother. All the migrants are from Guatemala.

"There had already been [migrant] apprehensions in that area, so agents went back to secure the scene to make sure no migrant was left behind...and that's when they encountered these four subjects," Border Patrol - Rio Grande Valley Sector Public Affairs Officer Christina Smallwood said.

October was the start of a new fiscal year for Border Patrol.

Last year, they encountered more than 25,000 kids who were traveling without a parent.