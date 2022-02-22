x

Border Patrol Seeing Increase in Rescues as Temperatures Rise

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 June 16, 2018 4:23 PM June 16, 2018 in News

With high temperatures being felt across the Rio Grande Valley, Border Patrol agents are seeing an increase in rescues along the border.

CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Chief, Manuel Padilla about the agency's efforts.

Click the video above for more information.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days