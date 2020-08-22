Border Patrol warns truckers: Smuggling migrants could result in CDL revocation

In an attempt to crack down on smuggling, the U.S. Border Patrol is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to cancel the commercial driver's license of anyone caught smuggling migrants.

The "Texas Hold'em Initiative" is designed to make truckers think twice before attempting to smuggle migrants through Border Patrol checkpoints.

Under the initiative, truckers caught transporting migrants who aren't legally present in the United States could have their CDLs revoked.

"We'll follow up with that conviction, when it gets to the courts later on. And once we get that conviction, we'll go ahead and submit that paperwork to DPS," said Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina, a spokesman for the Rio Grande Valley Sector. "And they will actually cancel that CDL for a lifetime."

Watch the video for the full story.