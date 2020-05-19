Boy Scout councils under pressure to share sex abuse costs

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Nine new sex-abuse lawsuits have been filed in upstate New York against three Boy Scout local councils. Lawyers say the filings Tuesday signal an escalation of efforts to pressure councils nationwide to pay a big share of an eventual settlement in the Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy proceedings. An injunction blocks the lawyers from proceeding with lawsuits against local councils through June 8. But several lawyers say they will press for the injunction to be lifted unless financial information is fully disclosed. If it's lifted, there could be a wave of new lawsuits in New Jersey, California and the rest of New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.