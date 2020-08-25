x

Boy under 5 years old tests positive for coronavirus in Willacy County

1 hour 23 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 2:58 PM August 25, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Tuesday reported one more person had tested positive for COVID-19.

A boy under 5 years old tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 818 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days