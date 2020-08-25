Boy under 5 years old tests positive for coronavirus in Willacy County
Willacy County on Tuesday reported one more person had tested positive for COVID-19.
A boy under 5 years old tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 818 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
