BPUB discontinues rotating outages until further notice

KRGV File Photo

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Thursday morning it will discontinue rotating outages until further notice.

BPUB says while rotating outages are currently suspended, ERCOT may employ them again if electrical demand again starts to exceed available power generation, according to a news release.

To help restore power to as many people as possible, BPUB asks residents to gradually plug in appliances and other large equipment to avoid overloading the electric transmission system.

BPUB advises the following tips:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Wear warm, comfortable clothing

BPUB adds that while rotating outages have been suspended, some customers may still experience power outages due to equipment-related failure.

Those customers can report an outage at assist.brownsville-pub.com or call 956-983-6300.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 1,623 BPUB customers are without power due to equipment-related failure, a news release stated.