Brother: Rep. Joaquin Castro mulling run against Sen. Cornyn

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro says his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, is considering a big run of his own in 2020 - a bid for U.S. Senate against Republican John Cornyn.

Julian Castro told The Associated Press on Thursday: "He's considering that, but he really has not made a decision about whether he's going to do that."

In Texas, no clear rival has yet emerged to take on Cornyn, who until this year was the No. 2 Republican in the Senate before being term-limited out of that leadership role.

Beto O'Rourke's narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November breathed new life into long-suffering Texas Democrats, who haven't won a statewide office since 1994.

A spokesman for Joaquin Castro did not immediately comment.

