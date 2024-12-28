Brownsville animal shelter to hold microchipping event

Pet owners interested in getting their animals microchipped are in luck.

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting an event Saturday for anyone in the Rio Grande Valley to get their pets microchipped.

The event will take place at their location, 416 FM 511 and is free for the public. It's being put together before New Year's Eve in case animals get lost.

Dogs must have their rabies vaccine in order to get microchipped. The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.