Brownsville breaks ground on affordable housing project

Brownsville city leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project.

The Buena Vida Redevelopment site is the city’s first public housing site, and bring 212 new affordable housing units to the community, according to a news release.

The development will sit across several acres, and a $1.7 million grant is being used to build it.

The total project costs $19.5 million.

The housing units are for lowincome families, elderly residents and domestic violence survivors.

The project should be completed by 2027.