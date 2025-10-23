Brownsville breaks ground on affordable housing project
Brownsville city leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project.
The Buena Vida Redevelopment site is the city’s first public housing site, and bring 212 new affordable housing units to the community, according to a news release.
The development will sit across several acres, and a $1.7 million grant is being used to build it.
The total project costs $19.5 million.
The housing units are for lowincome families, elderly residents and domestic violence survivors.
The project should be completed by 2027.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Supporting teen drivers
-
Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer survivor healing thanks to reconstructive surgery
-
Brownsville breaks ground on affordable housing project
-
Reflections of the San Juan Shrine Plane Crash: Sacred relics of original...
-
'She's leaving a lot of shattered hearts:' Community mourning death of Weslaco...
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week 2025: Raymondville High School
-
Edinburg Vela vs. McAllen Memorial district 16-5A showdown preview
-
UTRGV Linebacker Jaiden Haygood on the Jerry Rice Award Watch list
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2