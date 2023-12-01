Brownsville Chargers prepping for historic playoff game

Friday night football fever is in Brownsville as fans prepare to watch the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers face off against the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers.

The game is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The Chargers are the first team in the Brownsville school district to make it to round four of the playoffs.

Channel 5 News cameras spotted police and maintenance crews at the stadium getting ready for the sold out crowd of over 10,000 people expected to attend.

Extra concessions are being added to keep fans happy.

The Chargers were also at the stadium early Friday morning for one final practice before the game.

Parents spent the past week decorating the stadium and the city ahead of the playoff game.

“If the boys played like the mothers did this week and brought that same type of energy, we're going to be just fine tonight,” Brownsville ISD Athletic Director Gilbert Leal said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — such as the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Brownsville police — will provide extra security during the game.

Parking will open to fans at 3 p.m.

Channel 5 News will provide updates of the game throughout the day.