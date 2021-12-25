Brownsville community comes together for Christmas Eve event
Santa, the Grinch and both the Brownsville fire and police departments all honked their horns Friday as part of a Christmas pitada in the Buena Vida area.
The event was part of a project that started a month ago. Officials collected toys and on Friday, let children choose whichever one they wanted.
Also at the pitada were a group of ladies who made over a thousand tamales to hand out for anyone who showed up for the event.
