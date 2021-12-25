Brownsville community comes together for Christmas Eve event

Santa, the Grinch and both the Brownsville fire and police departments all honked their horns Friday as part of a Christmas pitada in the Buena Vida area.

The event was part of a project that started a month ago. Officials collected toys and on Friday, let children choose whichever one they wanted.

Also at the pitada were a group of ladies who made over a thousand tamales to hand out for anyone who showed up for the event.

"We are here to promote community and what better way to do it then during this time, Christmas time,” said Hilda Maria Ledezma, director of the Carlotta K. Petrina Cultural Center. “Especially with the families we serve."