Brownsville driving instructor reflects on impact of DWIs

As a driving instructor at Benavides Driving Schoo, Joel Juarez said he’s seen firsthand how getting a DWI.

"To lose somebody to a DWI and not be able to hold them or see them, that's the impact that you can't bring back," Juarez said.

Juarez's students, who range in age from 18 to 40, are mandated by courts to take his class

The students were previously arrested by the Brownsville Police Department for DWI. The department said they’ve made 256 DWI arrests in 2022, which is close to pre-pandemic numbers.

In 2021, Brownsville police made 177 DWI arrests, which police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval attributed to people staying home during Covid.

“Now everything's back on full swing, so more people are tending to go out and have some drinks," Sandoval said.

Juarez says he doesn't want those who get behind the wheel during the holiday season to end up dead. Juarez says to think of your loved ones before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Watch the video above for the full story.