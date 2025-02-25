Brownsville family requesting traffic lights after vehicles crash into home

A Brownsville family said an intersection is creating problems after a car crashed into a home on two separate occasions.

The most recent crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the intersection of Crownridge Drive and Price Road.

“A car just came on the curb over here and flew airborne into the house,” Donald Cadriel said. “[It] went straight into my mom's garage here."

Cadriel’s 75-year-old mother lives at the home. The crashed car ended up on top of a parked car in the garage.

In 2017, a car also crashed into the house.

“It totally destroyed the entire restroom, the entire garage,” Cadriel said. “God forbid a child be killed or an elderly lady or someone waiting for the bus stop."

One man, identified as David Jiovanni Buitureida, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 11 crash. The Brownsville Police Department said Buitureida fled the scene, but was arrested about an hour later and passed a field sobriety test.

Buitureida is facing two counts of striking a property fixture.

Cadriel said he's asking the city for a traffic light on Price Road to prevent further accidents. A neighbor who spoke to Channel 5 News said he agreed with Cadriel’s request.

Channel 5 News spoke to city commissioner Linda Macias, who said a study is in the process to start to look into adding flashing lights, reflective dots or illumination in the area.

“This scenario is priority, safety is an issue at this capacity,” Macias said.

The city said the study has no timeline yet, but it is in the process with the public works department.

Watch the video above for the full story.