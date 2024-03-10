Brownsville Family Seeks Help from Anonymous Caller to Find Loved One

BROWNSVILLE – The family of a missing Brownsville woman is making a new plea two years after her disappearance.

Police say they may have a lead in the case.

Ramiro Avila, better known as Kimberly, was last seen in May 2017 when she was dropped off on 12th Street in downtown Brownsville.

Police say they have yet to get any concrete leads, but during a press conference Friday morning, they referenced an important call that was received back in March 2018.

They’re asking that person once again to call police so investigators can gather more information.

Investigators believe they may have crucial information to Kimberly’s disappearance connected to the anonymous call.

Watch the video above for the full story.