Brownsville Farmers’ Market to hold walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The city of Brownsville will be hosting a vaccination walk-up clinic at the Brownsville Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 5.

The clinic at the farmers' market – located in Southern Pacific Linear Park at 660 E Ringgold St. – will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. According to a news release from the city, the clinic will provide vaccines to those in need of the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This no-appointment, walk-up clinic is part of a continuing series of efforts aimed at making it easier and accessible for Brownsville residents in need of a first dose or second dose vaccine,” the news release stated.

For more information, call the city’s COVID-19 Hotline at 956-394-0012 or visit www.btxcares.com.