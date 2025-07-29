Brownsville Fine Arts Museum to become the Mitte Arts and Cultural Center

A famous face was in Brownsville on Monday to help celebrate a new partnership.

RJ Mitte is an actor best known for his role in the series Breaking Bad and is president of the Mitte Foundation.

On Monday, Brownsville officially announced the Mitte Cultural District will take over the Museum of Fine Arts building.

The organization plans to invest more than $2 million.

"As a young adult, I've seen first hand the impact of the arts had in my life that opened the doors for me," Mitte said. "I believe that this is going to be a creative hub, not only for just cultural arts, but for every aspect of community."

The building will be renamed The Mitt Arts and Cultural Center. It will be a for artists to display their art and host live performances.