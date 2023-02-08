Brownsville ISD investigating after student athlete receives offensive photo during a recent game

Leah and Irvin Martinez want answers. During a high school girl's basketball game last week between Rivera Early College High School and Weslaco High School, their mixed-race daughter was airdropped an offensive photo that made fun of her race, they said.

Their daughter's coach ended up forfeiting the game.

"They are supposed to be enjoying their high school years. Not being picked out of class, not being taunted because of the color of their skin," Leah said. "They can't have that because they have to be constantly reminded, 'You're black, and you don't belong here.'

Leah said she and her husband withdrew their children from their previous high school because of racial bullying, a move Irvin said isn't happening again.

"We're going to continue to fight, just like our ancestors before." Leah said.

"We're going to stand for what is right, and we're going to make a change in this community," Irvin said."We're not going anywhere. We're staying here. We're not leaving, and we're not going to be scared or taunted and flaunted by these people."

The family has been in Brownsville for six years, and each year they say their daughter's experience gets worse.

"She told me today 'Ma I don't even know if I can do this anymore. I don't know if I can do this anymore.' All because of a hate. You don't even know the girl, but you hate her. Because she is black? That is messed up," Leah said.

Brownsville Independent School District is investigating the incident.

Weslaco Independent School District conducted their own investigation and found that the student who sent the message is from noutside both districts.

Watch the video above for the full story.