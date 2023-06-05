Brownsville ISD postpones graduation for Veterans Memorial Early College High School

The Brownsville Independent School District has postponed the commencement ceremony for Veterans Memorial Early College High School due to severe weather.

The district posted the announcement on their Facebook page that the graduation ceremony has been moved to Thursday, June 8 at 7: 30 p.m.

The district says the location will be determined based on weather conditions for that day.

For more information, contact Brownsville ISD at (956) 548-8000.