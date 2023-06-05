x

Brownsville ISD postpones graduation for Veterans Memorial Early College High School

4 hours 58 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, June 05 2023 Jun 5, 2023 June 05, 2023 4:37 PM June 05, 2023 in News - Local

The Brownsville Independent School District has postponed the commencement ceremony for Veterans Memorial Early College High School due to severe weather.

The district posted the announcement on their Facebook page that the graduation ceremony has been moved to Thursday, June 8 at 7: 30 p.m.

The district says the location will be determined based on weather conditions for that day.

For more information, contact Brownsville ISD at (956) 548-8000.

